Manila IX blanks Moreno

HEMET, California – Defending champion Team Manila blanked Moreno Valley, 12-0, to clinch a semifinals berth in the 2018 PONY World Series U-18 Girls Softball Championships at the Diamond Valley Park here.



Ace pitcher Alma Tauli had five strikeouts in two shutout innings while Cleofe Magsayo, Alexandria Romero-Salas, Khrisha Camtor, Aliza Pichon and Mary Joy Maguad produced the much-needed run to complete Manila’s unbeaten slate in the group phase.

Manilam backed by Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada and the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), will face Riverside Country Laces for a spot in the finals against either West Zone champion Central Hemet Xplosion or the San Bernardino Blake.

“If we keep our composure, limit our errors, and maintain our momentum, we will surely have a big chance to reach the finals and maybe win as back-to-back champions,” said Team Manila Softball President Rafael “Che” Borromeo.

Manila raced to a 7-0 lead after the first inning after shortstop Angelu Gabriel began the onslaight by scoring the game’s first run off a base hit by Magsayo.

The Big City softbelles tacked on three more runs in the second courtesy of Romero-Salas, pitcher Glory Alonzo and third baseman Madeline Dumaog to make it 10-0.

Karen Chavez sent home Maguad and Romero-Salas in the bottom of the third to make it 12-0 for Team Manila.

“Syempre masaya tayong lahat sa panalo dahil crucial ito at must win situation para umabot sa semifinals. Kukunin na natin ang panalo laban sa Riverside Laces,” said coach Anna Santiago.

