MPBL game halted due to broken rim

Muntinlupa and Navotas battle in a tense match that went to an extra five-minute stretch and the game will have to be settled until the final day of the elimination round of the MPBL Datu Cup.



A broken rim at the Navotas Sports Complex forced MPBL officials to halt the game between the two squads with still 1:35 left in the first overtime with the Angelis Resort-backed Cagers leading, 98-95. Since the court is not playable, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes decided to reschedule the game and continue the remainder of the match on the final day of the elimination round.

“We’re going to reschedule the game since the venue is not playable,” Duremdes said. “Bukod sa nasira yung rim, madulas rin yung sahig. Safety of our players should be given more importance.”

Duremdes added that if in the final day of the eliminations the match won’t have any more bearing with the two teams, they will no longer continue the match.

