UST nips La Salle spikers

University of Santo Tomas dug deep into its bag of tricks to survive La Salle, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10, yesterday and remain unscathed in the men’s division of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Tigers asserted their might in the offensive lane anchored on Manuel Medina and Joshua Umandal to pick up their third straight victory in as many games.

The win allowed the Tigers to tie Adamson for the lead.

Medina had 18 kills to finish with 20 points even as Umandal pumped in 15 hits for 19 points for UST, which sizzled with 57 attacks compared to La Salle’s 49.

Umandal also took charge in the defensive lane posting four of the team’s 11 blocks to slow down the Green Spikers.

La Salle stumbled into their third consecutive loss to fall deeper into the bottom standings despite Geraint Bacon and Cris Dumago finishing with combined 29 points.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines banked on John Mark Millete as it downed Arellano University, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19.

Millete erupted with 20 points built on 18 hits and two blocks for the Maroons, who picked up their second straight victory in as many appearances.

Skipper Jerry San Pedro also stepped up for UP with 14 points, 13 coming from attacks, even as Matthew Gohoc and Gian San Pascual added 11 points each.

Roi Domingo and Christian Dela Paz scored 13 and 10 points in futile efforts for Arellano, which plummeted to a 0-2 hole.

-KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

