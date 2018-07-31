Cop caught with shabu

A police officer was arrested after members of the Manila Police District (MPD) seized from him suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia in Tondo, Manila, last Saturday.

Investigators identified the suspect as PO1 Reygie Celso, 38, assigned to Southern Police District Mobile Force Battalion and a resident of Navotas City.

MPD Station 1 commander Supt. Jay Dimaandal said members of the police station’s drug enforcement unit were conducting anti-criminality operations along Osorio Street in Tondo around 11:45 p.m. Saturday when they saw Celso in civilian clothes acting “suspiciously.”

The team approached Celso and upon frisking, they seized from him a sachet of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia.

It was later discovered at the police station that Celso is a member of the Philippine National Police.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022 will be filed against Celso. (Kate Louise Javier)

