Satisfaction with gov’t work down

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Filipinos’ satisfaction with the work of the Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court, and President Duterte’s Cabinet has further declined in the second quarter 2018 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results.

In the nationwide survey conducted from June 27 to 30 with 1,200 respondents, 57 percent were satisfied and 17 percent dissatisfied with the performance of the Senate, 45 percent satisfied and 20 percent dissatisfied with the House of Representatives, 43 percent satisfied and 24 percent dissatisfied with the Supreme Court, and 43 percent satisfied and 18 percent dissatisfied with the Duterte Cabinet.

These translate to net satisfaction ratings (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied) of “good” +41 for Senate, “moderate” +25 for House of Representatives, also “moderate” +19 for Supreme Court, and another “moderate” +25 for the Cabinet.

SWS noted that the net satisfaction rating of the Senate stayed good, although down by four points from +45 last March to +41 at present. This is the lowest since the similar good +41 in April 2016.

The four-point decline in the overall net satisfaction rating of Senate was due to decreases of 15 points in the rest of Luzon and two points in Mindanao, combined with increases of 15 points in Metro Manila and three points in Visayas.

Senate’s net satisfaction rating fell by one grade from very good to good in the rest of Luzon, down by 15 points from +52 last March to +37 at present.

It stayed good in Mindanao, although down by two points from +41 to +39.

However, it rose by one grade from moderate to good in Metro Manila, up by 15 points from +28 to +43.

It stayed good in Visayas, up by two points from +47 to +49. (Ellalyn de Vera Ruiz)

Related

comments