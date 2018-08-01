5 injured in road crash

Five people were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Makati City yesterday.

Senior Supt. Roger Simon, Makati police chief, identified the victims as Dyane Barcelona, Ronel Arceo, Renold Sanches, Ernesto Nonan, and Sunshine Toyoto Abig.

Angelita Cadujay, 62, was driving a Mitsubishi Montero along Jacinto St. in Barangay Pitog, Makati at 8:15 p.m. when it collided with eight vehicles.

Witneses told probers that Cadujay was driving very fast, colliding with four tricycles, three motorcycles, and one Toyota Vios.

The five injured victims were rushed to the Ospital ng Makati. (Jel Santos)

