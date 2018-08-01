Ceres faces Singaporean club today

- Home
By Jonas Terrado
Game Today
(Panaad Stadium, Bacolod City)
7:30 p.m. – Ceres vs Home United
Newly-crowned Philippines Football League champion Ceres-Negros tries to overcome the absence of top striker Bienvenido Maranon when it faces Singapore’s Home United in the first leg of the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal Finals at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
The Spanish star will serve a two-match ban after being booked a straight red card in the ASEAN Zonal semis against Myanmar’s Yangon United last May, leaving the Busmen without their biggest piece in the home tie set at 7:30 p.m.
Maranon is tied with former Global striker Sekou Sylla of Yangon for most goals in the competition with 10 apiece and was major reason why the Busmen captured the PFL crown for the second straight year.
Ceres coach Risko Vidakovic, however, is confident that the club can find ways to fill Maranon’s absence.
“Bienve is a big loss for us but I think the way our system is built, it’s not very much dependent on a single player,” Vidakovic said. “Someone has to step in and I’m sure he will fulfill his role completely.”
Stephan Schrock, brothers Mike and Manny Ott, Martin Steuble, OJ Porteria and Patrick Reichelt are expected to help make up for Maranon’s absence.