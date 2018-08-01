Curry vies in pro golf

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) – Stephen Curry, the NBA star guard who has sparked the Golden State Warriors run to three titles in the past four seasons, will play in a pro golf event for the second consecutive year.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic on August 9-12 at TPC Stonebrae.

Curry made his debut on the developmental level golf circuit, one step below the PGA Tour, in last year’s edition of the event, posting back-to-back rounds of four-over-par 74 while serving as the main attraction for tournament-record crowds.

Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event and compete on a sponsor exemption.

“We are thrilled,” tournament director Trish Gregovich said. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour.”

“Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honored to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018.”

The 30-year-old guard helped the Warriors win NBA crowns in 2015, 2017 and last month and also ranks as the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers.

“Players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said.

“I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

