Man in drug list dies in shootout

A man who was reportedly included in the drug watchlist was killed in an alleged shootout with the anti-narcotics operatives in Tondo, Manila, early yesterday morning.

Chief Supt. Rolando Anduyan, Manila Police District (MPD) director, identified the slain man as Anthony Roque, listed in the police’s drug watchlist and a known pusher in the area. He also had previous drug cases.

Members of MPD-Station 1 led by Supt. Jay Dimaandal launched a buy-bust operation against Roque in Barangay 105, Tondo, around 1:30 a.m.

However, Roque reportedly sensed that he was transacting with an undercover cop, prompting him to fire shots, police said.

The team retaliated, causing Roque’s death.

Recovered from Roque were a revolver of unknown caliber, sachets of suspected shabu, and buy-bust money worth R500.

Roque’s body was brought to a PNP-accredited funeral homes for autopsy while follow-up investigation is underway. (Kate Louise Javier)

