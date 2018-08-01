Palace urges ex-solons to yield

By GENALYN KABILING

Malacañang has called on National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) lead convenor Liza Maza and three other former congressmen to surrender to authorities and face the criminal complaint filed in court.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque maintained that the arrest warrants were lawfully issued by a trial court in Nueva Ecija against the concerned individuals.

“If they are innocent, they should in fact surrender, recognize the jurisdiction of the court and prove their innocence in court. That’s what we expect from everyone,” Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

A Nueva Ecija court recently issued arrest warrants against Maza and former party-list congressmen Satur Ocampo, Rafael Mariano, and Teddy Casiño in connection with a murder complaint in 2006. They have denied the charges.

Roque maintained that Maza, a former representative of Gabriela Women’s party, stays as NAPC head for now but urged her to respect the rule of law.

She noted that Maza would become a fugitive of the law if she ignores the arrest warrant.

“She has not been fired but because she’s wanted she might become a fugitive if she does not surrender,” he said.

“If goes on AWOL or absence without leave, then the President will have to decide on her continuing appointment if need be because she cannot be absent. Her office is very critical to the fight against poverty. We cannot have a secretary who is a fugitive of the law,” he said.

Roque also asserted that the President could not interfere in the judicial process involving Maza. He said the President expects Cabinet members to adhere to the rule of law.

Roque admitted that he has not seen Maza in recent Cabinet meetings. He was unaware though if Maza was still invited to the Cabinet assemblies.

“I’m sure she has no reason to worry about the fact that our courts can be relied upon for the impartial decision,” he said.

Roque also denied that the government was allegedly persecuting the former party-list lawmakers, insisting it was the court that issued the arrest warrant.

“We don’t have the power to issue warrants of arrests,” he said.

He said the executive branch’s role is to enforce the law, particularly serve the arrest warrant. “We have to respect the judicial process,” he said.

