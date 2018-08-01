PH CDM to SBP: Please reconsider

by Waylon Galvez

Richard Gomez, chef de mission of Team Philippines in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, is hoping the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will reconsider its decision to withdraw from the continental meet in the absence of a competitive team.



Gomez said that as CDM, part of his task is to send formal communication to the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee of any cancelation and so far, he has not sent any.

The announcement of the SBP’s decision to cancel its Asian Games participation, according to Gomez, was only announced in the media through a statement sent via emails last July 24.

“It’s sad for Philippine basketball, and for the fans that we’re not sending our national team,” said Gomez in Tuesday’s PSA Forum at the athletes’ lounge of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

