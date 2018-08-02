‘ASAP’ bassist tells Cinderella story

By WAKU SAUNAR

Much like the legendary session musician Leland Sklar whose bass lines are heard on 2,000 and plus albums, sought-after bassist Robert “Bobby” Taylo’s musical resume is as impressive as the long-bearded bassman nicknamed “Father Time.”

Starting as a folksinger in 1975 juggling bass chores with his father’s Mexican-Spanish roving trio, Taylo’s musical journey started as an elementary student in Don Bosco.

He recalls, “We have this early Mass before going to class. I got bored so I asked my schoolmate Tek Faustino (Gary V’s drummer) to teach me bass guitar. It started from there.”

Having a father with a champion band in the then “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contest, Taylo grew up in a musical environment.

“There’s always music at home, parating may jam sessions,” he remembers.

Taylo’s main influence is Beatle Paul McCartney. He is presently playing bass for the variety show “ASAP.” He was part of the show since its conception.

Taylo carved his own path doing bass duties for Music and Magic (Kuh Ledesma’s band).

“What happened was when our manager (who was also Gary V’s & ZsaZsa Padilla’s) have concerts they get the Music and Magic rhythm section to play with Louie Ocampo as Musical Director,” says Taylo. “When we disbanded, Louie got me to play for his shows, getting the attention of musical contractors Monina & Jun Regalado. Doon nagsimula ang reading notes and stuff at madudugong sessions with the masters. I was only 24-25 then.”

Taylo humbly maintains a low profile despite his stature in the industry. “Kasi ang daming nasagasaan,” he laments.

His indeed, is a Cinderella story.

Ariel Rivera, Ogie Alcasid, Lilet, Keno, Juan Miguel Salvador, Lea Salonga, and Louie Heredia are some of the top names he has played music with, among countless others.

In addition to being an in-demand session bass player, Taylo also has a group of his own and frequently gets calls from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I have my retro band called Route 70. Mga magkukumpare kami. We play at Strumms, Chef & Brewer, Bluebay Walk & Epic Warehouse Grill. I enjoy playing for orchestras. Hindi kasi ako nag-aral ng music, so instant gratification kapag naitatawid ko every song.”

Aside from music, Taylo enjoys cooking. “Diversion ko sa music eh, I cook a lot at home. I also take care of booking for Route 70 (a collage of seasoned musicians from different bands from the 70’s to the 90’s). I get to hang around with fellow artists and musicians,” says Taylo.

To musicians eager to follow his lead, he says, “Play whenever, wherever, whoever with, and play with gusto, play your heart out. That’s what I did. I didn’t mind getting paid.”

