‘Clean Rider’ drive launched

Around 5,000 motorcycle-riders and enthusiasts participated yesterday in the launching of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) newest campaign, “Clean Rider,” which aims to curb crimes perpetrated by motorcycle-riding suspects at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the PNP, said they expect that the Campaign Plan: Clean Rider will bring to end the rampancy of crimes perpetrated by motorcycle-riding suspects.

“This campaign mainly underscores the total elimination of crimes committed by these motorcycle-riding suspects, eradicate road unworthy motorcycles, impound stolen motorcycles, and ensure the safety and security of [law-abiding] motorcycle riders,” said Albayalde, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Crimes involving motorcycle-riding criminals have been rampant in the country during the past years.

According to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar, Metro Manila is one of the regions with the highest number of recorded crimes perpetrated by motorcycle-riding suspects, aside from the neighboring regions of Central Luzon (Region 3) and Calabarzon (Region 4A).

In fact, data provided by the NCRPO showed that from January to July 2018, a total of 355 incidents involving motorcycle-riding criminals have been recorded in Metro Manila. Most of these recorded crimes are robbery with 139 cases and shooting incidents with 133.

Through the Clean Rider campaign, motorcycle-riders are encouraged to submit and present pertinent documents such as the official receipt (OR) and certificate of registration (CR) of the motorcycle, license and valid identification card (IDs) to the nearest police stations in their community.

The documents will then be thoroughly checked if the motorcycle was involved in a previous traffic violation or crime, or alerted at the Vehicle Information System of the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

If the documents are cleared, the chief of the police station will allow the motorist to be given a clean rider sticker which will be posted in front of the motorcycle where it would be easily seen during inspections. Meanwhile, the serial number of the sticker will be posted at the back of the license of the motorist. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

