Drug smuggling try in BI jail foiled

By JUN RAMIREZ

Immigration agents foiled yesterday the attempt of a woman to smuggle illegal drugs to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Detention Center in Bicutan, Taguig.

BI Warden Facility Chief Edward Mabborang, together with elements from the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, caught Melody Brosas Almoete, 27, trying to smuggle 10 grams of shabu.

“Her modus operandi is to hide the shabu in her private parts to avoid being caught during inspection,” said Mabborang.

He said they became suspicious when they previously discovered drug paraphernalia inside the facility, minus the contraband.

“We conducted surveillance and monitored the activities of the visitors, and caught her when she attempted to take out the drugs in the restroom,” he shared.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente commended the team for the catch.

“We thank the PNP for their assistance in catching her. We will not allow drug pushers to use our detention center as a market for their illegal trade,” he said.

The BI Detention Center serves as a temporary holding facility for undesirable foreign nationals pending their deportation.

