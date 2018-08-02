Letran tests Benilde’s resolve today

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(Letran gym, Intramuros)

2 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (Jrs.)

4 p.m. – Letran vs CSB (Srs.)

Letran tries to improve its standing when it takes on the dangerous College of St. Benilde today in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Letran gym in Intramuros.

A victory for the Knights in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the Blazers would enable them to secure solo third as they are tied with the University of Perpetual Help Altas for third to fourth places with similar 2-1 cards.

Lyceum and defending champion San Beda University are showing the way with 5-0 and 3-0 cards, respectively.

Letran is expected to flaunt its vaunted inside strength anchored on Larry Muyang and Christian Fajarito – the same players who starred in the team’s 74-58 triumph over Jose Rizal University last Friday.

Today’s matches – their junior counterparts clash at 2 p.m. – are part of the league’s NCAA on Tour.

The Intramuros-based squad is also currently the second best defensive team in terms of points allowed, holding of its rivals to an average of 70.67 points a game.

But their strength will be tested as St. Benilde, which carries a 2-2 card in the crowded middle standings, is out to follow up its 81-66 rout of JRU last Tuesday.

Out to lead the Blazers, who are backed by Mighty Sports’ Caesar Wongchuking, is Clement Leutcheu.

The 6-foot-7 center posted double-double the last time with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

“We still hope to take advantage of our side the way we did in our past games,” Letran coach Jeff Napa said.

As for CBS coach TY Tang, he hopes his boys will be more aggressive in both ends to have a better chance of winning.

“The growth of our team is by taking one step at a time. Hopefully by just doing those first steps, we’ll be able to get where we want to be,” Tang said.

