Murray outlasts Edmund

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray collected the biggest victory of his injury comeback Wednesday at the ATP and WTA Washington Open while defending champion Alexander Zverev booked a matchup with his older brother.

Murray, sidelined by a right hip injury for 11 months until returning in June, ousted fourth seed Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7/4), 1-6, 6-4 in an all-British matchup to reach the third round of the hardcourt tuneup for the US Open.

World number three Zverev defeated Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-2, 6-1, to send the 21-year-old German top seed into his first ATP match against 30-year-old Mischa Zverev, the 15th seed who beat American Tim Smyczek 6-2, 7-6 (9/7).

On a day when reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens was ousted by Germany’s Andrea Petkovic and Australian Nick Kyrgios withdrew with a sore left hip, Murray stole the show with an impressive victory.

“Hopefully my body will adapt to the matches and get back to what it’s supposed to be doing,” Murray said. “As the weeks progress, I hope to have more days like today where the pressure and the expectations all grow.”

Former world number one Murray, now ranked 832nd, outlasted his 18th-ranked rival, breaking on a forehand return winner to advance after two hours and 32 minutes.

