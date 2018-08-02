Skyscrapers down Warriors

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Makati Skyscrapers expectedly towered over the General Santos Warriors even as the Mandaluyong El Tigre growled once more in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup Tuesday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Skyscrapers soared past the Warriors, 86-71, while the El Tigre mauled the Rizal Crusaders, 65-51.

With their wins, Makati and Mandaluyong improved their records to 4-1.

Former PBA player Philip Paniamogan stood tallest for Skyscrapers by pumping in 28 points aside from hauling down five rebounds.

In all, Makati buried 11 triples.

Fellow ex-pros Jeckster Apinan and Rudy Lingganay combined for 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the El Tigre shot a miserable 34-percent from the field, but made up for their paltry shooting with their air-tight defense.

Rizal’s 51-point production was the lowest so far in the fledgling league.

Ray Parks paced the El Tigre with 22 points, including four treys, while Gian Abrigo led the team’s solid interior defense with 13 boards.

