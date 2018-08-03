After KO loss to Pacquiao, Matthysse says ‘no mas’

By Nick Giongco

The guy who was supposed to retire the ‘retirable’ wound up signing his own retirement papers.

Former world champion Lucas Matthysse, almost three weeks after being beaten badly by Manny Pacquiao in Malaysia, announced his retirement from the fight game on his social media account yesterday.

“Thanks to boxing for changing my life,” said Matthysse in a loose translation from Spanish.

“Proud to see me maintained 10 years in the first world level where I fought with the best in boxing as high as I aspire, fulfilled my dream of being a world champion,” wrote Matthysse, who absorbed a seventh-round knockout at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Matthysse, who closed out his career with a 39-4 record, also expressed his debt and gratitude to who helped him mold his career dating back to his amateur days.

“Thanks to all those who followed me in my career, all their love that is the most beautiful of this boxing that made (boxing) a nice environment. Today I decide to hang up the gloves another stage in my life is coming,” concluded the 35-year-old Matthysse.

As Matthysse ends another chapter in his life, Pacquio is looking forward to resume his boxing career with a few more fights down the road.

Pacquiao, who turns 40 on Dec. 17, is eyeing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather or a defense of his newly-acquired World Boxing Association welter title against Amir Khan of any other available contender in late-November or December.

