DSCPI midyear winners

Sean Mischa Aranar and partner Ana Leonila Nualla led the winners in the recent 2018 DanceSports Council of the Philippines Inc. (DSCPI) Midyear Ranking and Competition held at the Valle Verde Country Club, Ballroom Hall in Pasig City.

Aranar and Nualla captured the Amateur Standard A trophy by besting the tandem of Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen in the competition organized by DSCPI President Becky Garcia and witnessed by different international dance adjudicators.

Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo, on the other hand, bagged the Amateur Latin A title over the duo of Christian Vanni and Camilla Mola.

Other winners were the pairs of Joemari Rios and Israela Joana Aliermo, and Michael Marquez, Jr. and Lee Ruby Anne Espinosa.

Rios and Aliero beat Michel Flores and Ariane Rose Madrid to secure the Grade B Standard title, while Marquez and Espinosa defeated Darren De Guzman and Danica De Guzman to grab the Grade B Latin crown.

The competition was backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Flawless, Like-FM 105.9, Studio AK and The Greenery Bulacan.

