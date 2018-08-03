Habagat to bring rains

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will prevail throughout the country, bringing scattered rains until the weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the entire Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms. (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)

