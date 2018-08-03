Jail officer dies in ambush

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior jail officer was killed in an ambush staged by a motorcycle-riding man while on his way home in Sta. Ana, Manila, yesterday morning.

Manila Police District (MPD) investigators identified the victim as Inspector George Delfin, 49, assigned to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Initial investigation showed that Delfin had just come from work and was driving his car when the incident happened at 10:17 a.m.

Before Delfin could reach his house, an unidentified man onboard a red motorcycle peppered his car with bullets.

In an interview, Jomari, the 21-year-old son of Delfin, said their family is clueless on the motive behind the killing of his father.

“We don’t have any idea. He had no known enemy. He always told us if there’s any,” Jomari said.

Meanwhile, MPD homicide section chief Senior Inspector Rommel Anicete said they will look into different angles as investigation is still ongoing. (Kate Javier)

Related

comments