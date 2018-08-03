Nigerian drug suspects fall

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Authorities arrested two Nigerian nationals over alleged trading of illegal drugs in Barangay Amsic, Angeles City yesterday.

Christopher Chukwuma alias Cris, 34, and Ben Okoye, both 34 years old and single, were arrested in a buy-bust operation on an apartment in Brgy. Amsic, Angeles City.

Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus said the raid was implemented by Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) and Angeles City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (ACPDEU).

Recovered from the scene were: six pcs heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and R3,000 marked money. (Franco Regala)

