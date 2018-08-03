Red tide warning

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – The public has been advised against gathering, selling and eating of all types of shellfishes after seawater along Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar tested positive of red tide.

Based on the laboratory examination conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 8, samples collected in Matarinao Bay are positive of Pyrodinium bahamense variety compressum, a microorganism that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

“To safeguard human lives, while waiting for the result of confirmatory test of shellfish samples sent to BFAR Central Marine Biotoxin Laboratory in Manila, we are issuing this warning as a precautionary advice,” Nelia Tomayao, Provincial Fishery Officer said.

Fish, squid, crab and shrimp can be eaten but all entrails must be removed and washed thoroughly before cooking, Tomayao said.

“BFAR continuously monitors Matarinao Bay to safeguard public health and to protect shellfish industry in the province,” she added. (Marie Tonette Grace Marticio)

