SBU spikers too strong for Maroons

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

San Beda University ended a two-game skid as it survived University of the Philippines (UP), 25-21, 22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-13, yesterday in the men’s division of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lions took advantage of the Maroons erratic plays to finally barge into the win column after two failed tries.

It was a disappointing loss for the Maroons who produced more attacks (67-57) and blocks (12-6) than the Red Lions.

Skipper Angelo Torres and wing spiker Jomaru Amagan led San Beda with 17 points apiece while Jeffrey Losa chipped in 13 points.

The Maroons had several chances to pull away but erratic plays did them in as they committed 43 errors.

Locked at 12-all in the fifth set, back-to-back attack errors from John Mark Millete propelled San Beda to matchpoint.

A San Beda error gave UP a ray of hope, but the Lions rebounded with a huge block to seal the deal and snap its rival’s two-game winning run.

Millete paced UP with 29 points while captain Jerry San Pedro and Gian San Pascual added 17 and 11 points.

Related

comments