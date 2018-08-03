Soldiers, NPA clash in Agusan

BUTUAN CITY – Government troops clashed with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels Wednesday in Barangay Aclan, Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, leaving scores wounded, report reaching police and military headquarters.

A flash report said a peace and development team of the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battallion (23rd IB) were conducting security patrol in Tabon area when it engaged the rebels around 10:38 a.m.

The fierce gunfight lasted for almost 40 minutes until the rebels retreated, initial report said.

The rebels fled toward the mountain border of Buenavista and Nasipit, also of this province.

The rebels are members of SPP Kingdom Guerilla Front Committee 4-A of the CPP-NPA Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) under certain “Commander Bryan”, according to the report.

Two soldiers were wounded and brought to the nearest hospital in Nasipit. Their identities were withheld pending notification of their respective kin. An undetermined number of rebels were also wounded.

The Army’s 402nd Infantry (Stingers) Brigade based at Camp Bancasi deployed troops to assist the 23rd IB. (Mike Crismundo)

