Banner field in Ironman

By Kristel Satumbaga

LAPU-LAPU CITY – A star-studded lineup highlights the tenth anniversary of organizer Sunrise Events when it holds the 2018 Regent Aguila IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship tomorrow at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa here.

Tim Reed, one of Australia’s finest triathletes and the 2016 world champion, as well as four-time IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines winner Caroline Steffen banner the 34 participating pros in navigating the grueling 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike, 21.2-km run event.

Also hard-pressed to clinch the title are former XTERRA champion and inaugural winner of IRONMAN 70.3 Davao last March Mauricio Mendez of Mexico, 12-time IRONMAN New Zealand titlist Cameron Brown, former IRONMAN Asia-Pacific winners Tim Van Berkel, Josh Amberger and Braden Currie, former IRONMAN Australia winner Beth McKenzie and winner of this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Davao champion Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic.

A record field of 2,700 participants from 52 countries is expected to race not only in the elite event but also in more than 12 age group and relay categories.

A total of 50 qualifying age-group slots are at stake for the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship happening in France.

All finishers in the event will receive podium trophies and medals designed and handmade by world class Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

Local celebrities such as Piolo Pascual and Enchong Dee are also expected to spice up the event backed by presenting sponsors Alaska Milk Corp., Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board Phl, venue hosts Province of Cebu, City of Lapu Lapu and Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa and bike course partners City of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay, official logistics and courier partner 2GO Express, official hydration partners Gatorade, official energy gel Gu, official swim cap TYR, official footwear and apparel Asics and official registration partner Active Network and official hotels BE Resorts Mactan, Crimson, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan and Jpark Island.

Other supporters are David’s Salon, Intercare, Prudential Guarantee, The Mactan Newtown and SunLife Financial, Air Asia, AlcoPlus, Cetaphil, CrampFix, DeVant, Fern-C, Mactan Cebu, Mont St. Michel Purified Drinking Water, Omega Pain Killer, Prozza, Sanicare, Smart, Ssangyong and Timex with Hyper HD on Cignal, The Philippine Star, Trilife, AsiaTri.com, and Finisher Pix as media partners.

