Cavite rob-slay suspect yields

CAMP GEN. VICENTE LIM, Calamba City, Laguna – Emotions ran high and a near scuffle erupted as family members of robbery-slay victim Shanmaine Pestaño faced off with the principal suspect who was presented for a child witness confirmation here Thursday.

Shanmaine’s elder sister, Trixie, burst into tears as she begged at 30-year-old tricycle driver Andrew Capano Baguasan to reveal the identities of the others involved in the crime.

“Andy, utang na loob, ituro mo kung may kasama ka. Alam ko may natitira ka pang konsensiya. Kilala mo ako, at kilala kita. Hayop ka!” Trixie said.

Philippine National Police Region 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) director Chief Supt. Edward Carranza, with Bacoor City, Cavite chief of police Supt. Vicente Cabatingan and police personnel, pacified the situation.

“Due to the continuous efforts made by the elements of Bacoor City police station under the leadership of its chief of police Supt. Vicente S. Cabatingan, at around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, the suspect in the stabbing incident voluntarily surrendered,” Carranza said.

Carranza said Baguasan voluntarily surrendered to authorities upon learning that his younger brother was among those lined up by authorities as suspects in the robbery-slay.

He said Baguasan admitted that he was solely responsible for the stabbing incident that resulted in Pestaño’s death. The victim’s eight-year-old niece Misha, who was roused from her sleep due to her auntie’s cry for help and the ensuing commotion, pointed to Baguasan as the one who stabbed Shanmaine.

“There’s no more doubt that Baguasan is really the suspect because an eight-year old child can pinpoint the suspect. Walang batang pwedeng magsinungaling sa ganitong insidente. We have a witness in the actual occurrence of the crime so we have a very solid evidence against the suspect,” Cabatingan said. (PNA)

