Cebu Sharks snap at Batangas

The Cebu City Sharks finally snapped its four-game losing spell as it bested the Batangas City Athletics, 72-66, Thursday night in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Sharks bared their fangs right from the start by launching a 22-7 first-quarter run before holding their composure in the final period to post their first win in five tries.

Rhaffy Octobre led with a double-double effort of 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Cesar Catli also showed strength by firing 12 markers and hauled five boards for the Sharks.

Jondan Salvador also flirted with a double-double by collaring 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The loss was the Athletics’ third against two wins, despite Moncrief Rogado and Val Acuna scoring combined 21 points.

In the other game, the Bacoor Strikers banked on Mikee Reyes, Marlou Aquino and Mark Montuano as they dismantled the Caloocan Supremos for their second win in five outings.

Mikee Reyes sizzled with a triple-double effort of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists even as Aquino and Montuano conspired for 29 markers and 13 boards.

The Supremos fell to 2-3. (Kristel Satumbaga)

