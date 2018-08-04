Conscience drives slay suspect to surrender

A man tagged in the killing of his pregnant live-in partner and the latter’s 11-year-old niece in April has been transferred to the custody of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)’s Eastern Police District (EPD) after surrendering to Camarines Norte cops.

Benjamin Pardinez Jr., 44, taxi driver, was turned over to the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police on Thursday after surrendering to Labo Municipal Police Station in Camarines Norte on May 26, 2018.

He was presented by NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City yesterday.

Pardinez was the primary suspect in the killing of his live-in partner, Maria Rosula Paunil, 40, five-months pregnant, and her 11-year-old niece Jessa Mae Baling on April 18, 2018 inside a condominium unit in Barangay Barangka Ylaya, Mandaluyong City.

According to Eleazar, Pardinez went into hiding for more than a month after killing the victims.

Pardinez hid in Bicol and Quezon province before he finally yielded to Labo Municipal Police because, according to him, he was bothered by his conscience.

“Ang classic dito ay pinilit niya talagang makulong. Ayaw niyang lumabas sa kulungan. He’s just waiting for the Mandaluyong City Police para siya ay kunin,” Eleazar said.

A local court in Camarines Norte province released warrants of arrest for murder with unintentional abortion and murder against Pardinez on Aug. 1. The Mandaluyong City Police then served the warrant and effected his arrest.

Paunil and her niece were found dead in a rented apartment unit in Mandaluyong City on April 18 after a neighbor reported to police that Pardinez stabbed them.

Pardinez explained that he killed Paunil because of jealousy. He claimed her live-in partner had been seeing five other men aside from him.

He claimed the victim was sending sex videos to her secret affairs through the Messenger application.

“Nangyari po iyon dahil sa mga sex videos na nakita ko po. Malimit ko po sinasabihan na tigilan na niya,” Pardinez claimed.

The suspect also said the victim frequently asked money from him.

Pardinez said his relationship with Paunil started in September 2017 and the latter came to live with him the following month.

Pardinez said he came to his boiling point on that fateful day when they had an argument due to a number of their issues and Paunil kicked and hit him.

He recalled his mind went blank and the next thing he knew, he was already holding a knife and stabbing her live-in partner. He admitted to being drunk on the same day he killed his partner.

The 11-year-old girl saw the incident and attempted to run but Pardinez caught and stabbed her.

The son of the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, said he saw Pardinez a number of times.

“Sumusugod po siya sa bahay namin na lasing tapos nagwawala,” the victim’s son said.

Pardinez asked for forgiveness from the family of the victim, but the latter’s son said it would probably take a while – or maybe forever, before they can forgive him. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

