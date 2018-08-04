Malaysian held for drug possession

2 SHARES Share Tweet

A Malaysian passenger was placed under the custody of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Thursday after he was caught in possession of an illegal drug at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 2

NAIA PDEA chief Gerald Javier said the Malaysian identified as Mr. Cheong Seng Onn, 41, was about to board the Philippine Airlines flight PR 507 at about 9 a.m. when frisked by members of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) at the initial security check.

Duty frisker Andrea Mae Angeles felt something on the left rear pocket of Cheong’s pants, prompting her to request the passenger to show the hidden item.

Cheong, however, was hesitant and uncooperative, forcing Angeles to call SPO1 Crismael Dario, a police duty officer, to intervene.

The cop invited Cheong to the police station inside the airport where the latter later surrendered the green plastic straw with white powdery substance.

PDEA agent Jade Calleda conducted field testing on white powdery substance which yielded positive for “Ketamine” classified as a dangerous drugs. (Ariel Fernandez)

Related

comments