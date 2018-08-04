NBA: Trump takes shot at LeBron

By Rafael Bandayrel

United States President Donald Trump is back at it again on Twitter.

Trump took a shot at four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) LeBron James with a tweet that insulted the basketball superstar’s intelligence.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The president made his comments after James was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon for opening his I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James received massive publicity after as it was revealed that his academy provides free tuition, food, and transportation for the less fortunate kids of Akron, to go along with perks that are beneficial to their parents as well.

In the same interview, James was asked by Lemon what he would like to say to Trump if he were seated with them. In response, James said: “I would never sit across from him.”

James backed Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election. The Los Angeles Lakers star also said that he would not visit the White House if he won an NBA championship as long as Trump is president.

LeBron’s on-court rivals Golden State Warriors are in the same camp with him as they have not been to the White House during their back-to-back championship wins in 2017 and 2018.

The Warriors were uninvited from the White House after star guard Stephen Curry said they do not want celebrate their championship with the traditional visit.

