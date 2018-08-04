San Beda manhandles Mapua

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Tuesday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Perpetual vs Arellano (Jrs)

10 a.m. – Letran vs Mapua (Jrs)

12 noon – Perpetual vs Arellano (Srs)

2 p.m. – Letran vs Mapua (Srs)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU (Srs)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU (Jrs)

Defending champion San Beda asserted its might as it pummeled Mapua University, 88-70, yesterday (Friday) to remain unbeaten in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

Spitfire Javee Mocon scattered 12 of his 22 points in the third quarter to fuel the Red Lions, who extended their winning streak to four games.

The 6-foot-4 Mocon also flexed his muscles in the paint by hauling 16 rebounds, while dishing off four assists and three steals.

San Beda dictated the game throughout and led by as many as 18 points, but the Mapua threatened early after Cedric Pelayo poured 12 points in the second quarter to trim its deficit to four, 46-42, at halftime.

But it turned out to be the Cardinals’ best effort as Mocon sparked a third-quarter surge for the Red Lions before Donald Tankoua took charge in the final quarter.

Tankoua added 17 points while veteran Robert Bolick added 11 markers.

Calvin Oftana also made his presence felt by contributing 10 points.

Warren Bonifacio topscored with 19 points and Pelayo added 15 markers for Mapua, but San Beda was a tough nut to crack.

SAN BEDA 88 – Mocon 22, Tankoua 17, Bolick 11, Oftana 10, Canlas 9, Doliguez 6, Tongco 6, Nelle 5, Eugene 2, Carino 0, Cuntapay 0.

MAPUA 70 – Bonifacio 19, Pelayo 15, Lugo 8, Serrano 7, Gamboa 6, Victoria 5, Jabel 5, Bunag 2, Aguirre 2, Salenga 1, Biteng 0, Pajarillo 0, Carandang 0.

Quarters: 30-17, 46-42, 68-58, 88-70.

