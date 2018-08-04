Woman dies in accidental shooting

A woman was accidentally shot dead by an eatery owner as he intervened in a traffic row in front of the suspect’s establishment in Sta. Cruz, Manila, at 12:40 a.m. Friday.

Police identified the victim as Arcell Mendoza, an office personnel and resident of Barangay 35, Tondo, Manila.

She was rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigation showed that the shooting occurred at 12:40 a.m. in front of Chades Tapsilog on Remigio Street in Barangay 315, Zone 32, Sta. Cruz.

The victim’s driver named Calvin Mesa, 24, said that two men aboard a motorcycle allegedly sideswiped them along Remigio Street, resulting in their heated argument.

Seeing the motorists arguing, suspect Richard Peralta, 50, owner of Chades Tapsilog eatery, decided to approach them and intervene.

Police said Peralta carried with him his Glock 26 pistol as he approached the scene.

Peralta’s gun, however, accidentally went off, the bullet hit Mendoza, police said.

The suspect surrendered to Sta. Cruz Police Station following the incident. (Erma R. Edera)

