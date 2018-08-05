Army, NU set up title showdown

Rhena Itesi posted another double-double yesterday as defending champion National University clobbered Air Force, 85-69, to arrange a title clash with Army in the PCABL 7th Dickies Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

Itesi scattered 22 points on an impressive 9-of-11 shooting from the field aside from hauling down 13 boards in 26 minutes of action.

With the win, NU earned a chance to get back at Army – the team that handed the Lady Bulldogs their lone setback.

The Army Troopers also advanced to the finals with nary a trouble as they overpowered PH Under-18 team, 77-72, last Tuesday, in the event also backed by EuroMed, Multimotors Auto Parts, CW Home Depot, Choi Garden Restaurant and Blackwater.

With World Cup veteran Jhanine Pontejos leading the way, Army got off to a rousing start, taking a 20-5 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before padding their lead to 20 (37-17) at halftime.

A former standout of Centro Escolar University, Pontejos scored 19 points while Love Joy Domingo and Chi Roque chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Army’s win was its 8th straight since dropping its opening game.

Backing up Itesi for NU were Ria Nabalan, who scored 12 points, while kaye Pingol and Je-Ann Camelo had 10 each.

