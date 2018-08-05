Bulacan gets dredging equipment

CALUMPIT, Bulacan – To ease the fears of the Bulakenyos whenever there are floods, former President and now House incumbent speaker of the House of Representatives Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo led the turnover of dredging equipment that was beside the Labangan Bridge in Barangay Iba Este in this town on Friday afternoon.

According to Francis Nuñez from the Bureau of Equipment of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the multipurpose amphibious dredger is the latest model from Finland and is expected to pull out 165 cubic meters per hour of dredged materials from the rivers.

On behalf of the provincial government of Bulacan, Acting Gov. Daniel R. Fernando thanked Arroyo for her timely gift to the province: a dredger that was deployed by DPWH to start the dredging of the heavily silted rivers in the province.

“Napakalaki pong grasya po ito sa amin at sa lalawigan. Malaking tulong po ito sapagkat sa panahon ngayon ay talaga naman pong kitang-kita natin na konting ulan lamang ay binabaha na ang bayan ng Marilao, at ang siyudad ng Meycauayan, lalung-lalo na ang mga bayan ng Calumpit, Hagonoy at Paombong which are the catch basin of water coming from Pampanga and Nueva Ecija passing through Bulacan going to Manila Bay,” Fernando said. (Freddie Velez)

