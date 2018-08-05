Dengue cases lower in Negros Or.

DUMAGUETE CITY (PNA) – The Department of Health’s (DoH) office in Negros Oriental reported on Friday that as of its latest count, there were 613 dengue cases with five fatalities reported in this Central Visayas province.

Dr. Socrates Villamor, DoH-Negros Oriental provincial head, disclosed that the number covers the period from January 1 to the present, and is lower by 52 percent from the 1,281 dengue cases reported in the same period last year.

Also, the number of deaths for the same period last year was higher with seven fatalities as opposed to this year’s five deaths, he added.

“The figures as of today are still lower compared to last year for the same period covered and there is no cause for alarm yet,” Villamor stressed.

Nevertheless, he cautioned the public, saying the incidence of dengue in the province is expected to rise due to the prevailing rainy season.

In fact, two municipalities are under close watch after a spike in the reported dengue cases there have been monitored in the past three weeks, the DoH official disclosed.

The towns of Mabinay and Bindoy are being closely monitored, with the local government unit now taking action – with the assistance of the Provincial Health Office and the DoH as well, Villamor said.

“Nag conduct na na didto ug entomological survey (They are now conducting an entomological survey there), as well as impregnation of mosquito nets,” he said.

Data on the increase in dengue cases in these areas, however, cannot be readily made available as the provincial DOH is still collating reports from the different hospitals in the province.

