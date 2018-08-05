DPWH exec in trouble after road accident

A drunk DPWH engineer is in trouble after he hit a motorcycle while driving, killing three riders in Tayabas City.

A report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City disclosed that Engr. Faustino Mark Anthony Suyat dela Cruz, employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways assigned to the 2ndDistrict in Lucena City, was driving a DPWH-owned vehicle when he hit the victims at around 10:00 p.m. in Barangay Isabang in Tayabas City.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was evidently under the influence of liquor,” the report read.

Police identified the fatalities as motorcycle driver Efren Helera Alvarez and his backriders Richard Alvarez and Vedasko Javier Pornasdoro Jr.

The victims were reportedly crossing a road intersection and heading towards Lucena City when they were hit by a pick-up-type vehicle driven by dela Cruz.

They were taken to the nearby hospital but all of them were declared dead due to serious injuries they suffered.

Fines for drinking under the influence of liquor that resulted in homicide range from P300,000 to P500,000. Jail terms for homicide under the Revised Penal Code applies for driving under the influence of liquor that would result in death.

Republic Act 10586, or An Act Penalizing Persons Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Dangerous Drugs and Similar Substances, was enacted in 2015 due to vehicular accidents caused by drunken motorists. (Aaron Recuenco)

