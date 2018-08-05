Duterte to God: Reserve hottest place in hell for me

By ARGYLL GEDUCOS

President Duterte on Friday said he has asked God to let victims of alleged extrajudicial killings go to heaven.

Duterte, in a speech in Bukidnon, said victims of EJKs can enjoy their human rights in heaven. “You enjoy your human rights there in heaven kasi God promised you that lahat ng extrajudicial killing victims will go to heaven. ‘Yan ang hiningi ko sa Diyos,” he said. “Kasi kaawa naman. T*** i****, magdo-droga ka tapos sa impiyerno ka,” he added.

Duterte also said he asked God to let EJK victims go to heaven and would gladly go to hell instead, if such place exists. “Sabi ko, ‘God, pagbigyan mo na lang ‘yan. Ako, wala akong hingiin sa akin. Reserve the hottest place in hell for me. And may I burn till eternity.’ Kung naay hell,” he said.

Duterte reiterated that he does not believe in the concept of heaven and hell, saying God will not create them to put his creations in. “Hindi man ako maniwala na niyan. Why would, why would God create an oven for his creation?” he said.

He has earned the ire of the faithful for calling God “stupid” but backlash has not stopped him from continuing to criticize the Catholic Church.

The Chief Executive later on agreed to cease being critical with the Catholic Church after meeting Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

Duterte has formed a four-man committee to hold dialogues with the Church following his controversial remark. The committee is composed of presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco, and Pastor Boy Saycon.

Roque said Papal Nuncio Gabriel Giordano Caccia agreed during their meeting that the State and Church share the same mission of serving the people.

Duterte has apologized to God for calling Him stupid during his meeting with evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva in Malacañang last month.

