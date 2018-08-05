Mexican, Czech top Ironman 70.3

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

LAPU LAPU CITY — Crowd fa­vorite Mauricio Mendez of Mexico and Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic bested the stellar field yesterday in the 2018 Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championships at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa here.



The 22-year-old Mendez banked on a solid run to negotiate the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike, 21.2-km run race in 3 hours, 46 minutes and 45 seconds, outlasting Ber­muda’s Tyler Butterfield (3:47:39) and Braden Currie of New Zealand (3:48:12) in the men’s pro field, while Kahlefeldt also pulled away from the run leg to capture the women’s pro crown in 4:12:13 ahead of Switzerland’s Caroline Steffen (4:21:46) and Australia’s Melissa Hauschildt (4:22:50).

United States’ Lauren Goss ac­tually crossed the finish line eight minutes after Kahlefeldt but was later on disqualified after failing to serve her penalty at the tent.

“It’s my biggest win in my 70.3 career and I’m just happy. I just want to keep growing in the sport,” said Mendez, a multiple XTERRA champion and winner of the Iron­man 70.3 race in Davao last March.

It was a tight battle for Mendez right from the start, coming in sec­ond after the swim leg and finish­ing with the seven-man lead pack in the bike leg. He overtook run leg leader Butterfield at the 16-km mark and kept his pace until the finish line.

“The bike was tough because it was tactical, but the run was the most challenging because we started with seven guys and it was fast,” Mendez said.

Meanwhile, it was another sweet victory for Kahlefeldt after being greeted at the finish line by her husband, Brad, and daughter, Ruby, who turns seven months old today.

“It’s amazing to finish, to win, and to see a happy baby and a happy husband. It’s the best feel­ing. I’m having a great season so far,” said Kahlefeldt, who also ruled the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Davao this year.

Kahlefeldt, 33, was trailing from the start behind American Lauren Brandon and Steffen before taking charge at the start of the run leg.

Steffen actually slowed down from a puncture on the bike, but was able to recover.

Meanwhile, Filipino bet Banjo Norte topped the Asian Elite level in 4:24:34 while finishing 18th in the male pro category.

The event is put up by title spon­sor Aguila Energy Drink and Regent Food Corp. and organized and pro­duced by Sunrise Events, Inc. in celebration of its decade-long stag­ing of triathlon events in the coun­try. Other backers are venue hosts Province of Cebu, City of Lapu Lapu, Mandaue City and Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort.

