Trumps hits LeBron

WASHINGTON (AFP) – US President Donald Trump sniped back at NBA great LeBron James late Friday, days after the basketball player and philanthropist accused him of fueling racial divides in the United States.



‘‘Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, (CNN presenter) Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,’’ the president tweeted of the Los Angeles Lakers player.

In an interview on Tuesday – also broadcast late Friday – James told CNN he believed Trump ‘‘is kind of trying to divide us.’’

‘‘He’s kind of used sport to… divide us and that’s something I can’t relate to, because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white. You know?’’ said James, who on Monday opened an elementary school for at-risk youth in his native Akron, Ohio.

Trump’s comment sparked huge reaction on Twitter from James’ backers.

‘‘Keep doing you @KingJames!’’ Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tweeted in a succinct message of support.

‘‘We got your back @KingJames Someone sure sound like they wish they was you,’’ tweeted linebacker Bobby Wagner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Even NBA icon Michael Jordan – famous for his reluctance to comment on political and societal matters in his prime – weighed in, after Trump closed his tweet saying ‘‘I like Mike!’’

‘‘I support LJ,’’ Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, said in a statement released through his publicist. ‘‘He’s doing an amazing job for his community.’’

