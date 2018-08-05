UST, FEU seeks 4th wins

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – Adamson

vs Perpetual (men’s)

11 a.m. – UST vs St. Benilde (men’s)

2 p.m. – UST vs UP (women’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs

Adamson (women’s)

Two streaks will come to an end today as four unbeaten teams clash in the resumption of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Frontrunners University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University (FEU) seek to extend their respective three-game victories against equally unbeaten squads University of the Philippines (1-0) and Adamson University (2-0).

The Tigresses take on the Lady Maroons at 2 p.m. while the Lady Tamaraws battle the Lady Falcons at 4 p.m.

Though fancied on paper, UST is wary of UP following the Lady Maroons’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-23 win over the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas last week.

The Tigresses are expected to flaunt their fluid attacks anchored on Milena Alessandrini and Eeya Laure, who led the team to their 25-18, 25-16 25-21 victory over the San Beda Lady Red Spikers also last week.

Undaunted, UP has its own offensive arsenal in Isa Molde and Marian Buitre.

In the other pairing, FEU will bank on its solid defense headed by Celine Domingo but it will have to sharpen its offense to deal with Adamson.

The Lady Falcons, for their part, hopes to show more consistency in the court.

“We’re scoring but we’re also committing errors and it’s ugly. We have to do better next time,” said Adamson coach Air Padda despite 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 triumph over College of St. Benilde last week.

