Banaue gets irrigation project

BAGUIO CITY – The top five heirloom rice producing barangays in Banaue, Ifugao have received irrigation projects from the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) under its Communal Irrigation System (CIS) sub projects.



The projects worth R30 million aim help attain rice sufficiency through a sustainable and steady irrigation coupled with the rehabilitation of abandoned rice terraces in the province. The CIS sub-projects are locat­ed in Barangays Amganad, Viewpoint, Bocos, Poitan, Kinakin, Luutan, and Imbangnge, all in Banaue. Elvys Taquio of the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Cordillera, said the CIS projects were recently approved and, once completed, are expected to increase the number of irrigated areas and, thus, increase rice yield by allowing farmers to have at least two cropping seasons.

(Zaldy Comanda)

