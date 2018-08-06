Brownlee gets long-overdue award

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Game Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
7 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel
It may take a while for Justin Brownlee to appreciate winning his first-ever PBA Best Import award, a feat that many fans feel was long overdue after reinvigorating a Barangay Ginebra San Miguel from ridicule to consistent title contenders.
Brownlee edged his pal Renaldo Balkman in capturing the highest honor given to a foreign player after steering Ginebra from a 1-5 start to two wins shy of capturing the Commissioner’s Cup crown at presstime.
That is why Brownlee couldn’t savor the feeling of receiving the silver plaque until the conclusion of the best-of-seven Finals.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Brownlee said after Ginebra’s 130-100 win in Game 4 Friday night. “It’s prestige this league is and great imports have played in this league.
“It’s a great accomplishment for myself, but I don’t wanna get caught up into that. Of course, it’s great, but the task at hand is trying to win the championship,” added the 29-year-old product of St. John’s University.
Coach Tim Cone was elated to see the award handed to Brownlee, who became the smallest import to capture the plum in the midseason conference at 6-foot-4 and 5/8 inches.
The Commissioner’s Cup allowed teams to tap imports with a maximum height limit of 6-foot-10.
“It was well-deserved,” Cone said. “I mean, he absolutely turned this around. There’s no doubt about it. He was a small import playing with all the big boys and absolutely more than held his own.”
Brownlee entered Game 5 averaging 35.0 points on 78 percent shooting, having made 56 of 72 shots.
Being on the championship stage has been a familiar place for Brownlee, having won two titles in his three previous PBA stints while also helping Alab Pilipinas capture the ASEAN Basketball League crown last May alongside Balkman. (Jonas Terrado)