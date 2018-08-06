EAC finds gem in Maguliano

Desperate for a breakthrough, Emilio Aguinaldo College head coach Ariel Sison dug deep into his bench in search for a spark.



What Sison got instead was something bigger – he might have just found the future of his squad.

Benched in their loss against San Beda on Tuesday, JP Maguliano came out with the game of his life three days after as he led the Gen­erals to a huge upset over the San Sebastian Stags, 79-77, to claim their first win in the NCAA Season 94.

The bruiser forward out of Isa­bela finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, and that performance was more than enough for him to be named the Chooks-to-Go NCAA Press Corps Player of the Year.

“Benching him in our last game, he delivered today. Good for the team na hindi lang kami nagrerely sa first group,” said Sison.

Maguliano was a walk-in tryout after struggling to keep his life to­gether as a student in Adamson and failing to get a spot in the team.

But the 19 year old was relent­less, eventually finding his way to the Generals’ tryout to finally get his priorities straight.

“Nawawalan na ako ng pag-asa kasi mag third year nap o ako sa Adamson nun, nagkakabagsak pa ako. Parang wala ng patutungu­han,” Maguliano said.

“Sabi ko, mag-tryout ako sa EAC. Pag pinalad, mag-focus na ako dito.”

