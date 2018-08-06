StiflerPH tops football

- Home
StiflerPH FC had a successful Urban Football Challenge debut, winning the Primera Division Cup championship Saturday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.
Composed of former San Beda student-athletes, StiflerPH FC had impressive run in the final two days with seven wins and a draw to emerge triumphant in the Saturdays-only tournament.
StiflerPH FC won three individual awards courtesy of MVP Mike Daniel Riconalla, Best Female Player Kristine Vinzon and Best Goalkeeper Kevin Riconalla.
“First tournament, first trophy. Without hardwork this would not be possible,” said Vinzon.
A first-time participant, StiflerPH FC surprisingly claimed the top of the Primera Division table at the end of the double-round robin on top of the table with seven wins, two losses and a draw for a total of 22 points.
Aside from StiflerPH FC, Twister United, Ilonggo United, Alegria FC and Red Card FC also competed in the Primera Division Cup of the four-day tournament organized by Urban Football Philippines.
Aiming to cater football players and enthusiasts across the nation, within and around Metro Manila, StiflerPH offers quality and branded sports items, like shoes and more, at very affordable prices using the Internet as its platform.
The online store also envisions a country of talented players taking pride in using quality equipment, firing them up in every game.