    StiflerPH tops football

    StiflerPH FC had a successful Urban Football Challenge debut, winning the Primera Division Cup championship Saturday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

    Composed of former San Beda student-athletes, StiflerPH FC had impressive run in the final two days with seven wins and a draw to emerge triumphant in the Satur­days-only tournament.

    StiflerPH FC won three individual awards courtesy of MVP Mike Dan­iel Riconalla, Best Female Player Kristine Vinzon and Best Goalkeep­er Kevin Riconalla.

    “First tournament, first trophy. Without hardwork this would not be possible,” said Vinzon.

    A first-time participant, StiflerPH FC surprisingly claimed the top of the Primera Division table at the end of the double-round robin on top of the table with seven wins, two losses and a draw for a total of 22 points.

    Aside from StiflerPH FC, Twister United, Ilonggo United, Alegria FC and Red Card FC also competed in the Primera Division Cup of the four-day tournament organized by Urban Football Philippines.

    Aiming to cater football play­ers and enthusiasts across the nation, within and around Metro Manila, StiflerPH offers quality and branded sports items, like shoes and more, at very afford­able prices using the Internet as its platform.

    The online store also envisions a country of talented players taking pride in using quality equipment, firing them up in every game.

