UST turns back UP

Games Wednesday

9 a.m. – FEU vs Adamson (m)

11 a.m. – SBU vs Arellano (m)

1 p.m. – National U vs UP (m)

4 p.m. – UP vs SSC (w)

6 p.m. – Perpetual vs CSB (m)

University of Santo Tomas broke away in a back-and-forth third set and overcame a big deficit in the fourth to survive University of the Philippines, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-24, yesterday and stretch its win run to four in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.



In the other game, Adamson U squandered a two-set lead but rallied from two points down late in the decider to pound out a 30-28, 27-25, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13 decision over Far Eastern U and wrest solo second.

Stunned by the Lady Maroons’ strong start, the Tigresses fought back in the next three, drawing big games from Eya Laure, Christine Francisco and Carla Sandoval while showing poise in the face of the Lady Maroons’ big comeback to nail their fourth straight victory in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

In men’s play, UST rolled to its fourth straight win at the expense of St. Benilde, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23.

The win matched Adamson’s 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 win over Perpetual Help Altas. The two teams clash for the lead on Aug. 11.

Paolo Pablico fired 16 points while Leo Miranda chipped in 10 hits for the Falcons, whose defense likewise held the Altas to just 48 points in three sets.

