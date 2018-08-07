7,000 PWDs in Taguig receive P1,000 cash gift

Over 7,000 persons with disabilities in Taguig City will receive their birth anniversary cash gift this year as the city council has passed an ordinance granting the release of the P1,000 benefit.

Thirty nine-year-old solo parent Annaliza Adrineda was one of the beneficiaries who received the birth anniversary cash gift from the Persons with Disability Affairs Office last April.

“Masaya po dahil malaking tulong po itong birthday cash gift ng Taguig para sa mga katulad kong PWD,” said Adrineda who is unable to move both her legs and uses crutches to help her move in her daily activities. Adrineda, who raised her daughter on her own, sells bananas besides her home as source of income to sustain their expenses.

She thanked Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano upon receiving the cash gift.

Taguig grants the amount to all registered PWDs under Ordinance No. 29, Series of 2017.

“We are very happy for our PWD community because this ordinance confirms the city government’s commitment to their welfare,” PDAO officer-in-charge Helario Supaz said. (Dhel Nazario)

