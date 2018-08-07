Abducted Letran student rescued, 4 suspects held

By AARON RECUENCO

A Letran student abducted while waiting for a ride home has been rescued two days later in a safe house in Balut, Tondo.

Four suspects, all students from the same school, were arrested and six others are being hunted, according to the director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

Chief Supt. Glenn Dumlao identified the suspects as Ferdinand dela Vega, Jr., Ralph Emmanuel Camaya, Jhulius Atabay and Justine Mahipus.

Still at large are Eriek Candaba, Gabriel Gabi, Billy Rocillo, Arvi Velasquez, Miguel Austria and Kim Pascua.

All suspects are reportedly members of a fraternity.

Dumlao said the unnamed victim was with Atabay when he was abducted by six armed men and taken inside a white Toyota Innova.

The abduction took place at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1 near the Central Station of the Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Atabay was also seized, but was released before the victim was taken to the safehouse, according to Dumlao.

Through Atabay, the suspects then demanded P30 million as ransom for the safe release of the victim. They threatened harm on the victim if their ransom demand is not met.

During interrogation, Atabay broke down, spilled the beans and gave police the address of the safe house.

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, police raided the safe house and arrested the four suspects.

Dumlao said Atabay’s inconsistent statements led police to believe that he was part of the crime.

What further drew the suspicion of the cops was that it was Atabay who was being contacted by the kidnappers.

“He (Atabay) later revealed that he knew where the kidnapped victim is being detained.

The AKG operatives proceeded to the area and in coordination with the local officials successfully rescued the victim, and arrested the suspects,” said Dumlao.

Dumlao said the suspects have already been charged with kidnapping for ransom with serious illegal detention.

“They are presently under the temporary custody of this Group pending the issuance of their commitment order from the court,” said Dumlao.

On the request of the victim’s family, the PNP withheld the identity of the victim.

