Accidental stars

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.” – Albert Einstein

ON TEMPO’S SUGGESTION: Some months ago, at the height of a minor controversy involving two starlets, man and woman, Tempo columnist Ronald K. Constantino suggested, why not cast the two real-life protagonists in a rom-com film?

The controversy stemmed from Ahron Villena’s denial that he and comedian Kakai Bautista were more than friends. From the account of Kakai, however, it can be gleaned that she fell for him, but he’s just the “pa–fall” type of guy.

The word war between the two former close friends probably inspired people in production to consider Ronald’s suggestion. Now comes a full-blown film starring the two ex-antagonists, today’s accidental stars.

The film is “Harry and Patty,” with Ahron and Kakai themselves playing the title roles.

In an interview, the two former warring buddies said they have moved on and are now more focused on promoting their film, produced by Cineko Productions.

“Harry and Patty” is directed by Julius Ruslin Alfonso, the director – discovery of MMFF 2017 (“Deadma Walking”). Now showing.

EASY TV: The problem with some cable networks lies in the abundance – over, over – of so many useless channels. You pay so much for so many channels that you don’t need or watch.

Comes now this thing called EasyTV.

Solar Digital Media Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Solar Entertainment, is bringing EasyTV to viewers so they can have access to quality entertainment at a more affordable price.

These include local free TV and international channels.

During a recent morning meet-up, Rene Esguerra, COO, said EasyTV offers 15 premium local and international channels that provide multi-genre programming, ranging from general entertainment, music and sports, to travel and lifestyle.

Aside from Solar entertainment networks ETC, Jack TV, Solar Sports, NBA Premium TV, EasyTV’s channel line-up includes MTVph, Zoo Moo (Animal World), Outdoor Channel, Gone Viral TV, Zee Sine, Shop TV, and History channel.

Wilson Tieng, President and CEO of Solar Entertainment, says plans include channels devoted to food, Filipino movies.

Offered at R2,999, EasyTV is available in Metro Manila only. Visit www.easytv.ph.

Try mo.

