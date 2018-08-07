Batang Gilas dominates UAE

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rafael Bandayrel

Batang Gilas steamrolled the United Arab Emirates, 92-49, to rack up their second consecutive lopsided win at the FIBA Asia Under-18 Championship on Monday, Aug. 6, at the Stadium 29Nonthaburi, Thailand.



Filipino big-men AJ Edu and Kai Sotto took charge by leading the Philippines to a 2-0 start. Edu was relentless in the paint, producing 16 points, eight boards, and a block. The 7-foot-1 Sotto meanwhile contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

The twin towers utilized their size and opened with a 10-0 run which they would build on as the game proceeded. The Filipinos out-rebounded UAE, 66-26, and scored more points down low, 40-22.

With another convincing win Batang Gilas ties China as Group B leaders. The two Asian powerhouses will square off on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Defeating China would book Batang Gilas’ ticket to the quarterfinals of the tourney.

Related

comments